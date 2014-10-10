Thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong fill what has now been called " Umbrella Square" at Admiralty
Hong Kong protest: Thousands gather for fresh rally

Thousands of people have begun gathering in Hong Kong's financial district after protest leaders called for a show of strength.

It comes after the territory's deputy leader called off talks with student leaders scheduled for Friday.

Carrie Lam said the students' refusal to end their protest had made "constructive dialogue" impossible.

The protesters, demanding full democratic elections in 2017, have paralysed parts of Hong Kong in recent weeks.

