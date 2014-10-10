Video

Thousands of people have begun gathering in Hong Kong's financial district after protest leaders called for a show of strength.

It comes after the territory's deputy leader called off talks with student leaders scheduled for Friday.

Carrie Lam said the students' refusal to end their protest had made "constructive dialogue" impossible.

The protesters, demanding full democratic elections in 2017, have paralysed parts of Hong Kong in recent weeks.

Juliana Liu reports.