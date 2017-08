Video

Pakistani child education activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is ''heartbroken'' by the news of a Taliban massacre at a school in Peshawar, killing 141 people, 132 of them children.

The attack - the Taliban's deadliest in Pakistan - has been widely condemned.

Malala Yousafzai, 17, was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in October 2012 for campaigning for girls' education.