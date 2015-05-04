China-Taiwan relations in 60 secs

Video

In a clear sign of warming relations the Chinese President Xi Jinping has met the head of Taiwan's ruling party.

It is the highest level talks between the two sides in six years, and follows an improvement in business links between the two countries.

Ahead of the meeting, Taiwan's Nationalist Party Chairman Eric Chu said the 21st century was a time for co-operation rather than confrontation.

Here is a look back at how relations between China and Taiwan have evolved.