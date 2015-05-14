What students think of China and India

Video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to China and will address students at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Friday.

Despite centuries of cultural ties, students from India and China prefer to go to Western countries for higher education.

There are no government statistics, but according to Unesco, 682 Chinese students went to study in India and only 204 Indian students went to China in 2012.

BBC correspondent Divya Arya in Delhi and Beijing producer Xinyan Yu met some students to find out their experiences.