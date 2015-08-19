India Uber boss: 'Delhi rape incident was horrific'

Video

The taxi company Uber recently announced a $1bn (£640m) investment plan in India.

However, the company recently ran into serious problems regarding passenger safety.

In December last year, an Uber driver in India's capital, Delhi, was charged with raping a woman who had hired his taxi.

The BBC's Yogita Limaye spoke to the company's recently appointed India president, Amit Jain.

She began by asking what the company had done to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.