'Beef party': Indian BJP members beat Muslim member in Kashmir assembly

Politicians from India's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party have beaten a Muslim member of the Kashmir state assembly, after he served beef at a private party in a hostel for state lawmakers.

Rashid Ahmed was kicked and punched before being rescued by opposition members. India's majority Hindu population consider cows to be sacred.

Most Indian states have tightened laws banning the sale and consumption of beef and there has been an increase in violence against those accused of breaking the ban.