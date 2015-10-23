Who controls Myanmar's jade industry?

Video

Myanmar (also known as Burma) will be going to the polls in just over two weeks, the first elections since a nominally civilian government was introduced four years ago, ending nearly 50 years of military rule.

But a new report from transparency campaigners Global Witness has found that the country's lucrative jade industry - worth a staggering $31bn (£20bn) last year alone - is still largely in the hands of the former military junta.

That is almost half of the country's entire income.

But as Jonah Fisher reports, very little of that money makes it into state coffers.