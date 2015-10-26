Afghan people smuggler: I'm doing a good job

Video

Life in Afghanistan remains tense, with the government under pressure to prove it can tackle the Taliban while Afghan forces are underpaid, undertrained and overstretched.

The environment is beneficial to one group, however - people smugglers. Afghanistan is the source of the most number of migrants after Syria.

One smuggler, "Abdul" (not his real name) told the BBC's Shaimaa Khalil that what he is doing is "not good" but that when people ask him to help them, he thinks he is doing "a good job".