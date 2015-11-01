Young Qawwali stars take to the sacred stage in Pakistan

Video

The heirs to a Pakistani musical dynasty have sung on a sacred stage for the first time.

Brothers Kaif, 12, and Saif Ali Miandad Khan, 13, performed at Baba Farid's shrine in Punjab.

All future Qawwals must perform here to launch their career.

The brothers are members of Qawwali pioneer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's musical clan.

Qawwali music is a form of Sufi mysticism where followers believe they will become closer to the divine through music.