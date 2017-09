Video

The popular TV couple in the Philippines known as "AlDub" have smashed a social media record.

On 24 October, the hashtag #AlDubEBTamangPanahon (translation: AlDub, in the right time) drew more than 41 million tweets, smashing the previous Twitter record held by Brazil's 2014 Fifa World Cup defeat to Germany.

So who are "AlDub" and why are Filipinos crazy about them?

Rico Hizon explains.