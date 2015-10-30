The soundtrack to Myanmar's election campaign

Video

Myanmar is preparing for its first elections since a nominally civilian government was introduced in 2011, ending nearly 50 years of military rule.

Music is playing a big role, both campaigns have adopted songs that they hope will inspire support from the electorate.

The two main parties are the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party, led by President Thein Sein, and the opposition National League for Democracy led by Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

