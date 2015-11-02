Dhaka protests against violence in Bangladesh
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, to protest against a series of deadly attacks on secular writers and publishers in the country.
A publisher of secular books was recently murdered, and four writers have been killed in machete attacks in 2015.
It has been suggested that the attacks may have been carried out by Islamist extremists, but there is little clarity about who may have been behind the killings.
