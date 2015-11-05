Myanmar election: Why I'm voting NLD 'for change'

Video

In a campaign rally earlier this week, Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi promised real change and a voice for all, if she triumphs in this Sunday's polls.

However, even if her National League for Democracy (NLD) party defeats the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which took power after |Myanmar's last election in 2010, a quarter of parliamentary seats are still held by the military.

One poor voter in the Irrawaddy Delta explains why she will be voting NLD to "bring change".

Video journalist: Ko Ko Aung

Producer: Alex Milner