Taiwanese artist builds car from mobile phones

A Taiwanese artist has spent the past four months working on an unusual project - a life-size car made out of 25,000 mobile phones.

Lin Shih-Pao has spent $30,000 (£19,450) and four years travelling the world, collecting thousands of old and discarded mobile phones for the piece.

His aim is to spread environmental awareness, showing how a pile of rubbish can be recycled and converted into a piece of modern art.