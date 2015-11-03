Video
Taiwanese artist builds car from mobile phones
A Taiwanese artist has spent the past four months working on an unusual project - a life-size car made out of 25,000 mobile phones.
Lin Shih-Pao has spent $30,000 (£19,450) and four years travelling the world, collecting thousands of old and discarded mobile phones for the piece.
His aim is to spread environmental awareness, showing how a pile of rubbish can be recycled and converted into a piece of modern art.
03 Nov 2015
