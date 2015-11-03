Myanmar's Rohingya people look back to the water

Video

Myanmar votes in a historic general election on Sunday.

Many expect the party of former political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi to win the greatest number of seats, although one area her party is expected to struggle is Rakhine State.

The far west has a very different electoral dynamic to the rest of the country. Buddhist nationalist parties are particularly strong and expected to do well partly because Muslims from the Rohingya ethnic group have been barred from voting.

Denied the most basic of rights, earlier this year tens of thousands of Rohingya took to boats in an attempt to flee, with many ending up in traffickers' camps in Thailand and Malaysia.

As the BBC's Myanmar correspondent Jonah Fisher found out, some are thinking of taking to the water again.