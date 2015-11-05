Malaysia cartoonist Zunar faces jail for sedition

Video

A cartoonist in Malaysia is facing a possible 43 years in prison after being accused of “sedition” for suggesting the judiciary there is controlled by the government.

Zulkiflee SM Anwar Ulhaque, who draws under the name Zunar, faces nine charges under a Sedition Act introduced to Malaysia by the colonial British government in 1948.

Here's his story in his own drawings.

Video journalist: Howard Johnson

Producer: Alice Hutton