The battle for power in the run-up to Myanmar's elections

Video

More than 90 parties are contesting Myanmar's historic election on Sunday but only two parties have a realistic chance at forming the next government - the incumbent, military-backed USDP, and Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

The NLD is expected to win more seats than any other party but because one quarter of the seats are reserved for the military, it needs to win significantly more than half of those being contested.

Jonathan Head visited one of the most important battlegrounds - the Irrawaddy Delta town of Hinthada - where the USDP party leader is fighting to keep his seat against a surge of support for the opposition.