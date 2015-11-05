Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi 'will be above president'

Video

Aung San Suu Kyi will be "above the president" if she wins Myanmar's election, the National League for Democracy leader has claimed.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Sunday's vote, Ms Suu Kyi said there was nothing in the constitution which prevented this.

She also criticised the electoral process so far, saying it had been less than totally free and fair and that the electoral commission had failed to deal with irregularities.