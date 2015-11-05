Myanmar election: 'USDP only offers fake change'

Video

More than 90 parties are contesting Myanmar's historic election on Sunday but only two parties have a realistic chance at forming the next government - the incumbent, military-backed USDP, and Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Myint Thein is a clothing shop owner in Hinthada, a small market town in Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta.

He is calling for real progress to be made in rural areas after the election and says the current government has only implemented "fake change" during its time in office.

Filmed and produced by Daniel Bull