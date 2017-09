Video

Myanmar votes in a historic general election on 8 November. This is the first election since a nominally civilian government was introduced in 2011, ending 50 years of military rule.

BBC Monitoring looks at the key facts and figures in the elections - in under 90 seconds.

Video producers: Suniti Singh and Upasana Bhat

Video editor: Natalia Zuo

Photo credits: AP, AFP Getty and Reuters