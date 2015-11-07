Video
China and Taiwan presidents meet for first time since 1949
The presidents of China and Taiwan have met for the first time since the Chinese Civil War finished and the nations split in 1949.
China's President Xi Jinping and Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou shook hands ahead of an historic summit in Singapore.
In Taipei demonstrators clashed with police as they attempted to storm the parliament building in a protest against stronger ties with China.
Karishma Vaswani reports from Singapore.
-
07 Nov 2015
- From the section Asia