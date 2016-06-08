Video
Shots fired at Papua New Guinea student protest
Police have fired on students in Papua New Guinea who were protesting against Prime Minister Peter O'Neill.
The incident took place in the capital, Port Moresby.
The students were marching from their campus towards parliament, where Mr O'Neill faces a motion of no confidence. They are demanding that he stand down over corruption allegations, which he denies.
Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop called for calm and for protests to be allowed to continue peacefully.
