Footage of Kim Jong-nam airport attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kim Jong-nam killing: Footage shows airport 'attack'
CCTV footage from an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, apparently shows the killing of Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.
He is believed to have been attacked in the airport departure hall last Monday by two women, using some form of chemical.
Police believe he was poisoned and are looking for four North Koreans.
-
20 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window