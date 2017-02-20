Footage of Kim Jong-nam airport attack
Kim Jong-nam killing: Footage shows airport 'attack'

CCTV footage from an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, apparently shows the killing of Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

He is believed to have been attacked in the airport departure hall last Monday by two women, using some form of chemical.

Police believe he was poisoned and are looking for four North Koreans.

