Pink Dot: Singapore's gay rights rally could be muted this year

Video

Every year, thousands attend the Pink Dot rally in Singapore to show their support for LGBT rights.

But while gay pride parades are huge events elsewhere, Pink Dot has come under increasing restrictions in the tightly controlled city-state.

It remains confined to a tiny park despite its exponential growth. This year for the first time foreigners are not allowed to attend and foreign companies cannot sponsor the event.

Video by the BBC's Tessa Wong and Simon Atkinson.