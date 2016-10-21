Thai Boxing pulls in the tourist crowds in Bangkok

Thai Boxing pulls in the tourist crowds
Muay Thai fighters have long pulled in local crowds to the fight stadiums but the sport is also now a popular must-see for many tourists.

The Travel Show's Henry Golding visits Bangkok's famous Rajadamnern Stadium to join crowds watching a fight - and gets roped in to a martial arts session in the ring with a professional fighter at a training camp.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

