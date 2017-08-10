Video
North Korea's nuclear programme: How worried is Seoul?
Days after US President Donald Trump warned North Korea that it would be met with "fire and fury" if nuclear threats continue, Pyongyang said it would soon announce a plan that could see the state fire four missiles near the US territory of Guam, located in the Pacific between the Philippines and Hawaii.
As tensions rise between Pyongyang and Washington, the BBC's Robin Brant asks people in the South Korean capital, Seoul: "Are you scared?"
10 Aug 2017
