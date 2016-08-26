Philippines drug war: Manila bells ring out against drug killings

Video

Churches in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cubao, Manila, have begun ringing their bells every night for a week in a protest against President Duterte's war on drugs.

Police say that since the president launched a campaign against drug dealers 14 months ago, 3,500 people have been killed.

The Bishop of Cubao asked all 44 churches within his diocese to ring their bells for five minutes to demand justice for those who had been killed.