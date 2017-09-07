Video
Children of Karachi: From the streets to education
A local businesswoman started a school just opposite a shrine where many "street children" that are vulnerable live and work. Children are provided with free lunch and school clothes and even some money to make up for what they could have earned.
07 Sep 2017
