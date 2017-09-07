Rohingya Muslims: What does Aung San Suu Kyi think?

Video

The de facto leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, is facing allegations from supporters in the West that she has failed to speak out over violence against Rohingyas.

The United Nations says that nearly a quarter of a million men, women and children from Myanmar's Muslim minority have fled their homes for Bangladesh since October last year.

Two-thirds of those have escaped in the last two weeks, after attacks by Rohingya militants led to army reprisals.

So what has she actually said?