'Trump is biggest threat to stability'

Video
Trump's North Korea threats will lead to rockets hitting US, says Ri
President Donald Trump's rhetoric on North Korea will make the US an "inevitable" target for missile strikes, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said.
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Mr Ri said that Mr Trump had committed "an irreversible mistake" in referring to Kim Jong-un as "rocket man" and that his comments constituted the "gravest threat to international peace today".
-
23 Sep 2017
- From the section Asia