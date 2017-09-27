Afghanistan needs 'political solution'

Video

Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja Asif says the US troop "surge" in Afghanistan "will not make any difference" and that a political solution should be sought.

"They are talking of a surge by 4,000, or 5,000, or 6,000, whatever. That will not make any difference. We propose that there should be a political approach and a political solution to this problem, not a military solution," Mr Asif told Hardtalk.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis recently announced that 3,000 troops would be sent to Afghanistan as the Taliban gain ground and security deteriorates.

