Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
BBC navigation
Home
Home
News
News
Sport
Weather
Shop
Earth
Travel
Capital
iPlayer
Culture
Autos
Future
TV
Radio
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
iWonder
Bitesize
Travel
Music
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Nature
Local
Tomorrow's World
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC News
News navigation
Sections
Home
Video
World
selected
US & Canada
UK
Business
Tech
Science
Magazine
Entertainment & Arts
Health
In Pictures
Also in the News
Special Reports
World News TV
Explainers
The Reporters
Have Your Say
Asia
selected
China
India
Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What do you do...
with hundreds of unexploded bombs?
29 Sep 2017
From the section
Asia
Share
Share this with
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Email
Copy this link
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-41440703/what-do-you-do
Read more about sharing
Close share panel
More On:
Loading...
Video Top Stories
Must See
Most watched
News navigation
Asia
Sections
Asia
China
India
Home
Video
World
selected
World Home
Africa
Asia
selected
Australia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
US & Canada
US & Canada Home
UK
UK Home
England
N. Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Politics
Business
Business Home
Market Data
Markets
Global Trade
Companies
Entrepreneurship
Technology of Business
Business of Sport
Global Education
Economy
Tech
Science
Magazine
Entertainment & Arts
Health
In Pictures
Also in the News
Special Reports
World News TV
Explainers
The Reporters
Have Your Say