This drone footage...

Video

A drone has captured the extent of sprawling camps housing Rohingyas fleeing violence in Myanmar.

The images, obtained by the Disasters Emergency Committee as part of its charity appeal over the crisis, show Balukhali camp on the Bangladesh border this week.

More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have left the country, with many now staying in makeshift camps like these.

