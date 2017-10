Video

Finding a giant python in your home may be the stuff of nightmares for some, but not for one Singapore family.

After getting over the initial shock of finding a 1.5m (5ft) long snake wrapped around their pet bird's cage, Melvin Yap managed to extricate the reptile with a stick and put it in a plastic bag, with the help of his 10-year-old daughter Shannon.

Video courtesy of Melvin Yap.