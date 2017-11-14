'Rape and murder' in Rohingya village

Video

Displaced Rohingya Muslims have told BBC that the Myanmar military raped and murdered villagers during a counter-insurgency crackdown in August.

Rashida Begum said soldiers tried to cut her throat when they swept into the village of Tula Toli in Rakhine State. She said her baby was snatched from her, thrown to the ground and killed.

Mohammed Suleiman said his wife and three of his daughters were among those killed. He said most of the men and boys in the village were also killed.

They gave their accounts to BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse.