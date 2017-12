Video

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is being taught to women in Pakistan to help them defend themselves against sexual harassment.

The gym, Fight Fortress, in Islamabad, claims it's the first in the country to train men and women together.

Fighter Malika-e-noor told BBC Minute: "This is the 21st Century. Women are out of their houses and in the offices... but they face harassment".

Video Journalist: Wali Hassan