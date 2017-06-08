Video

US Marines have rescued one of their helicopters after it made an emergency landing on a beach in Okinawa, Japan. The aircraft was airlifted back to base using an even bigger helicopter.

The US presence on Okinawa in southern Japan is a key part of the security alliance between the two countries. The base houses about 26,000 US troops.

There are plans to relocate part of it to a less-populated area of the island, but many Okinawans want the air base removed altogether.