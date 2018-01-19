NKorean skiers dream of Paralympics

North Korean Paralympic skiers dream of glory
North Korea has agreed to send it's first delegation to the Winter Paralympics in March. In a rare interview two North Korean athletes have spoken to the BBC's Korean Service while participating in the World Para-Nordic Skiing World Cup in Oberried, Germany, this week. The World Cup will give them a chance to be registered on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) database for wild card selections for the PyeongChang Paralympics.

