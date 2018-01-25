Smiles as Korean ice hockey teams meet

Video

The North Korean women's ice hockey team has arrived in South Korea to form a joint team for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The players travelled to the national training centre in Jincheon, south of Seoul, where they were greeted by their South Korean counterparts and head coach, Sarah Murray.

Ms Murray has described the decision to form a joint team as "a tough situation", but added "it's kind of something that's bigger than ourselves right now".