Deadly blaze engulfs South Korea hospital

South Korea fire: Dozens dead in Miryang hospital
Dozens have died and more are in critical condition after a fire engulfed a hospital in Miryang, South Korea.
It is the country's worst fire for nearly a decade.
26 Jan 2018
