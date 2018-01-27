Aftermath of deadly Kabul bomb blast

Media player
Kabul bomb attack: Crowds run after deadly blast in Afghan capital
Dozens of people have been killed and injured in a suicide bomb attack in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, officials say.
There are reports that an ambulance was used to hide the bomb.
The Taliban has said it carried out the attack.
27 Jan 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window