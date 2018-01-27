Aftermath of deadly Kabul bomb blast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kabul bomb attack: Crowds run after deadly blast in Afghan capital

Dozens of people have been killed and injured in a suicide bomb attack in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, officials say.

There are reports that an ambulance was used to hide the bomb.

The Taliban has said it carried out the attack.

  • 27 Jan 2018
  • From the section Asia
Go to next video: Sheets used to flee Kabul hotel attack