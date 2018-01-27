Ambulance suicide bomb: What we know

Media player
Kabul bomb: 'Our office collapsed - all the windows shattered'
A suicide bombing has killed at least 95 people and injured 158 others in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
The assailants drove an ambulance laden with explosives past a police checkpoint and into a street.
Here's how the attack unfolded
27 Jan 2018
