Ambulance suicide bomb: What we know
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kabul bomb: 'Our office collapsed - all the windows shattered'

A suicide bombing has killed at least 95 people and injured 158 others in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The assailants drove an ambulance laden with explosives past a police checkpoint and into a street.

Here's how the attack unfolded

  • 27 Jan 2018
  • From the section Asia
Go to next video: BBC reporter gets rare access to Taliban