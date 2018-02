Video

Men in South Korea spend more on skincare per person than men anywhere else in the world.

Inspired by their idols in Korean pop music and TV dramas, young people strive for what they consider to be that perfect face.

One make-up vlogger tells us about his quest to change perceptions about men who wear make-up.

Produced by Saira Asher. Camera and editing by Zoe Chen and Joshua Lim.