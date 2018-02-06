'I wish my business wasn't doing so well'
Video

The coffin seller of Kabul

Hundreds of people have been killed in recent bombings in Kabul.

Mohammad Maroof sells coffins there and he tells the BBC what it's like.

  • 06 Feb 2018
  • From the section Asia
