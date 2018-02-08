'N Korea's Ivanka': Who is Kim Yo-jong?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is this North Korea's Ivanka? Meet Kim Yo-jong

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to attend the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

  • 08 Feb 2018
  • From the section Asia
Go to next video: N Korea defector: 'World feels like hell'