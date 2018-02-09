Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hualien earthquake: 'I've lost my home of 20 years'
At least 12 people died and hundreds more were injured when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Hualien, Taiwan.
Chen Chien Shiang survived but lost his home of more than 20 years. This is his story.
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window