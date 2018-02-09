'I've lost my home of 20 years'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hualien earthquake: 'I've lost my home of 20 years'

At least 12 people died and hundreds more were injured when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Hualien, Taiwan.

Chen Chien Shiang survived but lost his home of more than 20 years. This is his story.

  • 09 Feb 2018
  • From the section Asia
Go to next video: Live on TV during an aftershock