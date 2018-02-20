Is this Olympic skier a legend or a chancer?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Winter Olympics: Is skier Elizabeth Swaney a legend or a chancer?

Elizabeth Swaney qualified for Pyeongchang through a loophole and her tactics have divided opinion.

The US citizen is competing for Hungary at the Winter Olympics.

Available to UK users only.

  • 20 Feb 2018
  • From the section Asia
Go to next video: Ouch! Halfpipe skier badly mistimes landing