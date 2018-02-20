Is this Olympic skier a legend or a chancer?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winter Olympics: Is skier Elizabeth Swaney a legend or a chancer?
Elizabeth Swaney qualified for Pyeongchang through a loophole and her tactics have divided opinion.
The US citizen is competing for Hungary at the Winter Olympics.
Available to UK users only.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-43132423/winter-olympics-is-skier-elizabeth-swaney-a-legend-or-a-chancerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window