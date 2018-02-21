New Zealand counts cost of storm damage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm Gita: New Zealand counts cost of damage

A state of emergency has been declared in parts of New Zealand's South Island after storm Gita hit the country with strong winds and heavy rain.

Hundreds of tourists were stranded in Golden Bay after landslides closed the main road to the region.

  • 21 Feb 2018
  • From the section Asia
Go to next video: Huge waterspout forms off Italian coast