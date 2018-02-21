New Zealand counts cost of storm damage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Gita: New Zealand counts cost of damage
A state of emergency has been declared in parts of New Zealand's South Island after storm Gita hit the country with strong winds and heavy rain.
Hundreds of tourists were stranded in Golden Bay after landslides closed the main road to the region.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window