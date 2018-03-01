From the sands of Afghanistan to Sandhurst
First Afghan female cadet off to Sandhurst

Somaiya Haidari is the first female Afghan army graduate to be invited to Sandhurst, the UK's prestigious military academy. She tells the BBC's Secunder Kermani about the challenges she faces.

