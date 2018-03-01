From the sands of Afghanistan to Sandhurst

Media player
First Afghan female cadet off to Sandhurst
Somaiya Haidari is the first female Afghan army graduate to be invited to Sandhurst, the UK's prestigious military academy. She tells the BBC's Secunder Kermani about the challenges she faces.
01 Mar 2018
Asia
