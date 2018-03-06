On the US warship off Vietnam's coast
USS Carl Vinson in Vietnam: 'Warship diplomacy' as US courts old foe

The vast US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson has set anchor outside Vietnam's Danang port for five days, becoming the biggest US military presence in the country since the end of the Vietnam war.

The BBC's Jonathan Head gets on board and explains how the military might on display is part of a complex diplomatic balancing act.

